This Week in South Florida: Dr. Aldo Calvo

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida received a shot in the arm last week with more vaccine supply, more places to get it and more people eligible to receive it.

That’s all good, but there is also a good deal of confusion about different eligibility rules in different places, and some of those rules seem to change by the day.

For some answers, This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg turned to Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Ambulatory Services for Broward Health.

He’s responsible for managing the vaccine site at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.