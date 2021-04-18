This Week in South Florida: Dr. Aileen Marty

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The suspension of Johnson & Johnson’s one-and-done vaccine shot caused a scramble in the monumental effort to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The pause raised concerns for those who received the J & J shot, and conerns for public health experts who saw vaccination numbers shrink.

