This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Daniella Levine Cava has been the Mayor of Miami-Dade County for barely six months and for her, and residents, it’s been a whirlwind.

First, the pandemic.

Getting vaccine into the county and into the arms of those who live here, trying to enforce mask and distancing regulations as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back.

She has also been trying to restart the cruise industry.

Now the mayor is stepping forward with a plan to reduce gun violence.

