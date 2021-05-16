This Week in South Florida: Dr. Rosalind Osgood

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Trying to find the right formula to get rid of Superintendent Robert Runcie was tricky business.

The Broward Superintendent was indicted last month for allegedly lying to a grand jury, which led to his resignation.

Putting together an acceptable and legal severance package was complicated and fraught politically.

The job fell to Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

