This Week in South Florida: John Sowinski

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The state legislature will convene on Monday in Tallahassee to consider the new gambling compact signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe last week.

It outlines the biggest expansion of gambling in more than a decade, for $2.5 billion to the state over five years.

The tribe declined Local 10′s invitation to speak on This Week in South Florida about the endeavor, instead referencing its promotional videos.

The details of the compact include three new casinos and exclusivity on gaming.

The biggest change, and biggest controversy, is internet sports betting.

Opposition to the expansion comes in various forms.

The No Casinos in Florida group believes the changes violate the constitutional amendment voters approves three years ago that requires voter approval for gambling expansion.

John Sowinski is the president of No Casinos in Florida and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

