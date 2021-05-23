This Week in South Florida: Bill Nelson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is a new boss at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA.

It’s poised to put people back on the moon and partner with commercial space exploration companies, and the U.S. has some serious competition in the space race.

Bill Nelson is NASA’s new administrator, a former Florida Senator and one of two members in congress history to fly a Space Shuttle mission.

He joined This week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.