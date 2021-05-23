This Week in South Florida: Nicholas Duran

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The gambling compact sailed through the Florida legislature in record time, three days.

It was pushed across the finish line by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican leadership.

Democrats, meanwhile, tried to slow things down and offered several amendments, but without success.

One of the designated point men for House Democrats was Rep. Nicholas Duran of Miami.

