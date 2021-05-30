Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Carl Szabo

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

VP of NetChoice Carl Szabo joins TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The new social media law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week cracks down on what he calls “censorship” by the big tech companies like Facebook and Twitter.

The new law imposes hefty fines if a company unfairly “deplatforms” someone.

Days later, two associations representing those companies filed a federal lawsuit, challenging that law as a violation of free speech.

Carl Szabo is the vice president of NetChoice, one of the two industry groups that filed the suit.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

