This Week in South Florida: Yael Herschfield

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week an alarming rise in hate and discrimination dominated the headlines in South Florida, and a call to action by South Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Long before these headlines, the Anti-Defamation League has been tracking a steady increase in anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes towards Jewish people.

Yael Herschfield is the interim regional director of ADL Florida. She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.