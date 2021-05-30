This Week in South Florida: Michael Grieco and Josh Wallack

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tens of thousands of people are in South Florida this Memorial Day weekend, relaxing, partying and enjoying the Air & Sea Show on South Beach.

So far, people are pretty much behaving themselves under the watchful eye of a massive police presence.

Miami Beach first became an annual Memorial Day destination 20 years ago this weekend, when a quarter million people came for parties with some of the biggest names in hip hop, taking the city completely by surprise.

Two people who were there from the beginning joined the latest episode of This Week in South Florida.

Michael Grieco is a state representative and former Miami Beach commissioner who bucked a lot of blowback when he first proposed an air and sea show.

Josh Wallack is the Chief Operating Officer of Mango’s Tropical Café. His family owned and operated the Ocean Drive party landmark for three decades.

They spoke with TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.