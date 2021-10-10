This Week in South Florida: Michael Grieco and Phillip Levine

The issue of changing last call in Miami Beach is one that is riveting South Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The issue of changing last call in Miami Beach is one that is riveting South Florida.

Should the city roll back the hours bars can serve drinks on South Beach and throughout the city from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.?

It’s the most contentious question on the Nov. 2 ballot, and it isn’t even binding.

It’s a straw poll, and the central issues are crime and the reputation of South Beach.

Big money has been flowing in an attempt to sway voters either way.

Business owners in the entertainment district say the three hours of drink sales have nothing to do with the crime and chaos on the beach.

So does Michael Grieco, a Florida state legislator, former Miami Beach commissioner and Miami Beach resident.

Among those pushing for the rollback and redo, current mayor Dan Gelber, who is up for reelection, and former mayor Phillip Levine.

Grieco and Levine joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.