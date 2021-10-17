This Week in South Florida: Gail Levine

Late last week we saw and finally heard from Nikolas Cruz, the 23-year-old gunman who confessed to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Late last week we saw and finally heard from Nikolas Cruz, the 23-year-old gunman who confessed to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February of 2018.

Cruz stood before a Broward County judge and said he was guilty of assaulting a jail guard.

Next week, Cruz is expected to plead guilty again; to the 17 students and faculty murdered at the school, and the attempted murder of 17 others who were injured that day.

The strategies and context of the high stakes, high profile case are incredibly important to the South Florida community.

Gail Levine knows that well. She was one of Miami-Dade County’s most prolific prosecutors before she retired last year after more than three decades prosecuting some of South Florida’s most notorious killers.

