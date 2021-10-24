Mostly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 24, 2021

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Florida gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo, Congressional candidates State Rep. Bobby DuBose, State Rep. Omari Hardy and State Sen. Perry Thurston, Miami resident Andriana Oliva and attorney Quinn Smith.
On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Florida gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo, Congressional candidates State Rep. Bobby DuBose, State Rep. Omari Hardy and State Sen. Perry Thurston, Miami resident Andriana Oliva and attorney Quinn Smith.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Florida gubernatorial candidate Annette Taddeo, Congressional candidates State Rep. Bobby DuBose, State Rep. Omari Hardy and State Sen. Perry Thurston, Miami resident Andriana Oliva and attorney Quinn Smith.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email