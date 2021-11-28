75º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Coronavirus, Miami-Dade County, This Week in South Florida, Politics
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is ending with the beginnings of preparing for another developing Covid variant.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is ending with the beginnings of preparing for another developing Covid variant.

It received the Greek letter designation Omicron, identified in South Africa and now with cases in Europe and Israel, there are travel restrictions underway including in the U.S.

South Florida, always the gateway to the world, is now on alert.

Experts are scrambling to learn more about the variant, including University of Miami Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera, who joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email