This Week in South Florida: Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is ending with the beginnings of preparing for another developing Covid variant.

It received the Greek letter designation Omicron, identified in South Africa and now with cases in Europe and Israel, there are travel restrictions underway including in the U.S.

South Florida, always the gateway to the world, is now on alert.

Experts are scrambling to learn more about the variant, including University of Miami Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Dushyantha Jayaweera, who joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.