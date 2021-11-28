This Week in South Florida: Sally Heyman

A deadline passed over the weekend for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to veto a decision by commissioners to allow a residential home builder to develop what neighbors call a wildlife sanctuary into another housing development.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A deadline passed over the weekend for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to veto a decision by commissioners to allow a residential home builder to develop what neighbors call a wildlife sanctuary into another housing development.

The years’ long saga of the former Calusa Golf Course is a South Florida story pitting urban sprawl with quality of life.

The 10-2 vote for the developer came despite a passionate outcry, petitions, and letters. That overwhelming vote signaled enough to override any veto.

One of the commissioners who voted no, Sally Heyman, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.