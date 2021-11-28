75º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Politics, Broward County, This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The recent primary elections to fill the late Alcee Hastings seat in Congress left some gaping holes in other places due to the people who resigned in order to become candidates.

Three of those holes are in the state legislature and two were on the Broward County Commission, until Gov. Ron DeSantis filled them last week.

Succeeding Barbara Sharief in the District 8 commission seat is Jared Moskowitz, the state’s former Director of Emergency Management and a Democrat from Broward County.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

