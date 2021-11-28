This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

The recent primary elections to fill the late Alcee Hastings seat in Congress left some gaping holes in other places due to the people who resigned in order to become candidates.

Three of those holes are in the state legislature and two were on the Broward County Commission, until Gov. Ron DeSantis filled them last week.

Succeeding Barbara Sharief in the District 8 commission seat is Jared Moskowitz, the state’s former Director of Emergency Management and a Democrat from Broward County.

