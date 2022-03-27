76º
This Week in South Florida: Pierre Rutledge

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Beach, Spring Break, This Week in South Florida, Politics
Chaotic holiday weekends with big crowds are not a new phenomenon in Miami Beach.

The roots go back at least two decades to urban beach week and music festivals that attracted big crowds and big names in hip hop to the beach.

That’s one of the reasons many see a racial component to the policing and effort to change the culture, which Miami Beach leaders refute.

Pierre Rutledge is the chair of Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Board and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

