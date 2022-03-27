This Week in South Florida: Pierre Rutledge

Chaotic holiday weekends with big crowds are not a new phenomenon in Miami Beach.

The roots go back at least two decades to urban beach week and music festivals that attracted big crowds and big names in hip hop to the beach.

That’s one of the reasons many see a racial component to the policing and effort to change the culture, which Miami Beach leaders refute.

Pierre Rutledge is the chair of Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Board and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.