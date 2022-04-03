76º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

On Monday of last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parents Rights in Education bill, as its formally known, or as its critics call it, the Don’t Say Gay bill.

Several civil rights organizations and a local couple are among the plaintiffs who have already filed a lawsuit.

More immediately, school districts are scrambling to understand what the new law requires of them.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

