This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, This Week in South Florida, Politics
It is only a little more than three months until the August primary election is upon us.

Florida has a new police force focused on election crimes and some tweaks to state election law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed that bill into law last week, and depending on your perspective, it either tightens election security or potentially disenfranchises minority votes, or both.

Florida’s elections supervisors in 67 counties are working to put all the changes into place.

In Broward County, that person is Joe Scott.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

