This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It is only a little more than three months until the August primary election is upon us.

Florida has a new police force focused on election crimes and some tweaks to state election law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed that bill into law last week, and depending on your perspective, it either tightens election security or potentially disenfranchises minority votes, or both.

Florida’s elections supervisors in 67 counties are working to put all the changes into place.

In Broward County, that person is Joe Scott.

