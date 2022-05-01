This Week in South Florida: Jorge Mas

David Beckham’s Major League Soccer dreams in Miami came down to a few tense hours at the Miami Commission Meeting last week.

Star power, power broking, public promises, behind the scenes negotiations and only-in-Miami-style drama on the dais were all a part of the process.

In the end, the vote went as predicted from the beginning, with four of five Miami commissioners giving the green light to proceed with the billion-dollar private redevelopment of the public Melreese golf course into a soccer-centric entertainment, hotel and business complex that will eventually be home to Inter Miami.

Beckham is the celebrity headliner, but the real star of the business show is his Miami partner Jorge Mas, who spearheaded the deal and the development.

