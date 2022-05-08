80º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Howard Wasserman

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Florida
The U.S. Supreme Court Justice’s draft opinion that leaked last week has led to a major fallout, without a clear vision of what’s to come.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The U.S. Supreme Court Justice’s draft opinion that leaked last week has led to a major fallout, without a clear vision of what’s to come.

The draft opinion indicates conservative justices would overturn 50 years of legal precedent in abortion rights.

The focus now shifts to the individual states. In Florida, a new state law added unprecedented restrictions on a decision to end a pregnancy.

The arguments for abortion rights and against abortion itself are some of the most ingrained and intractable positions of any debated issue.

Howard Wasserman is a law professor at Florida International University and a contributor to SCOTUSBLOG, which offers independent news and analysis of the U.S. Supreme Court.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter