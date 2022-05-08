This Week in South Florida: Howard Wasserman

The U.S. Supreme Court Justice’s draft opinion that leaked last week has led to a major fallout, without a clear vision of what’s to come.

The draft opinion indicates conservative justices would overturn 50 years of legal precedent in abortion rights.

The focus now shifts to the individual states. In Florida, a new state law added unprecedented restrictions on a decision to end a pregnancy.

The arguments for abortion rights and against abortion itself are some of the most ingrained and intractable positions of any debated issue.

Howard Wasserman is a law professor at Florida International University and a contributor to SCOTUSBLOG, which offers independent news and analysis of the U.S. Supreme Court.

