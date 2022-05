Monica Skoko Rodriguez is a South Florida nurse who formerly worked with Planned Parenthood.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The implications of the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights gives Florida’s new law a new focus.

Monica Skoko Rodriguez is a South Florida nurse.

She formerly worked with Planned Parenthood.

Rodriguez is also the director of Miami-Dade County’s Commission for Women.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss the Supreme Court’s potential decision, and that conversation can be seen at the top of this page.