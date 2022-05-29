84º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Martin Langesfeld

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Surfside Condo Collapse, Politics, This Week in South Florida
The same week a new condo reform law was passed in Florida, a judge in the complicated class action legal case finalized a billion-dollar settlement for families of those who died in Champlain Towers South.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The same week a new condo reform law was passed in Florida, a judge in the complicated class action legal case finalized a billion-dollar settlement for families of those who died in Champlain Towers South.

Some of the families have been more publicly outspoken than others.

Among them, Martin Langesfeld, whose sister Nikki and brother-in-law Luis died in the collapse.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter