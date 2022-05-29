This Week in South Florida: Martin Langesfeld

The same week a new condo reform law was passed in Florida, a judge in the complicated class action legal case finalized a billion-dollar settlement for families of those who died in Champlain Towers South.

Some of the families have been more publicly outspoken than others.

Among them, Martin Langesfeld, whose sister Nikki and brother-in-law Luis died in the collapse.

