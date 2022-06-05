83º

This Week in South Florida: Charlie Crist

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg sit down for an extended chat with Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Of the three leading Democrats looking to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist is ahead in fundraising and racking up endorsements.

Last week, that included the backing of Florida public school teachers.

The congressman from St. Petersburg is, of course, a former governor of Florida, as well as a onetime state senator, Florida Attorney General and Education Commissioner.

He held all those roles as a Republican, until he turned independent and then became a Democrat in 2012.

Crist’s opponents for the Democratic nomination bring up his past record as a Republican, when he supported school choice and vouchers, and gun rights.

Florida’s recently passed laws governing education telegraph that school-related issues will be among the biggest and most contentious this campaign season.

The full conversation between Crist and This Week in South Florida co-host Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

