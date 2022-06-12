This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo

Miami Democrat Annette Taddeo ended her campaign to be the Democratic candidate for Florida governor and jumped into the race for congress, hoping to flip District 27 now held by first term Republican Maria Salazar.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami Democrat Annette Taddeo ended her campaign to be the Democratic candidate for Florida governor and jumped into the race for congress, hoping to flip District 27 now held by first term Republican Maria Salazar.

The Miami-Dade County district is considered a toss-up.

Redistricting may have helped Salazar a little, but Taddeo is battle tested and experienced.

First, though, she’s got to get past a primary opponent, Mami City Commissioner Ken Russell who is also vying for that congressional seat.

State Sen. Taddeo joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.