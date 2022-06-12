85º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Joe Geller

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Politics, Aventura, This Week in South Florida
In South Florida and around the country this weekend, crowds participated in the March For Our Lives to demand tougher gun safety laws.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In South Florida and around the country this weekend, crowds participated in the March For Our Lives to demand tougher gun safety laws.

Last week Congress passed a bill that toughens those laws, but it’s stymied in the Senate.

Also last week the deadline came and went for a special session to take up gun safety in Florida.

An attempt by Aventura Democratic Rep. Joe Geller got the initial support to take up a poll for the session, but it failed without republican support.

Geller joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email