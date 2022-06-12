This Week in South Florida: Joe Geller

In South Florida and around the country this weekend, crowds participated in the March For Our Lives to demand tougher gun safety laws.

Last week Congress passed a bill that toughens those laws, but it’s stymied in the Senate.

Also last week the deadline came and went for a special session to take up gun safety in Florida.

An attempt by Aventura Democratic Rep. Joe Geller got the initial support to take up a poll for the session, but it failed without republican support.

Geller joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.