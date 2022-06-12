This Week in South Florida: Rene Garcia

85º

Twenty million people watched the House Investigative Committee on the January 6th Insurrection hold its first public hearing on the attack at US Capitol.

The hearing documented the critical role played by some far right groups like the Proud Boys to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

Last week, the New York Times documented Proud Boys’ intentions to rise to power in local politics and named several former or current members who serve on the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.

Rene Garcia is the Miami-Dade Republican Party Chair, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner and former state senator. He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top fo this page.

