This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The year-end grades are out for students in Miami-Dade and Broward, and it’s one of those good news-bad news situations for the first test results since students are back in the classroom full time.

From COVID slide to significant new laws affecting students and education, South Florida school districts scrambling to make whatever change may be necessary in advance of the new school year next month.

Jose Dotres took the helm of Miami-Dade County Public Schools in February just as the legislature began debating the bills that would become those new laws.

Dotres joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

