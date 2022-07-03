86º

This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones and Chip LaMarca

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This holiday weekend begins with changes in Florida, from little tweaks to seismic turns.

The switch flipped on almost 150 new state laws Friday, all products of the recent legislative session that was one of the most contentious in state history and an unprecedented $109 billion budget.

Some of those consequential new laws that went into effect Friday touch almost every Florida citizen in one way or another.

Two South Florida lawmakers in the middle of it all are State Senator Shevrin Jones, a Democrat representing south Broward & northern Miami-Dade, and State Rep. Chip LaMarca, a Republican from Fort Lauderdale.

Both Jones and LaMarca joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

