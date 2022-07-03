86º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Loreal Arscott

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson took her place in American history last week, which includes a South Florida story.

The nation’s first Black woman SCOTUS justice grew up in Miami. She takes a seat on a high court that just issued some of the most controversial rulings of our time, and whatever Justice Jackson decides in the future will get special scrutiny.

Loreal Arscott, the past president of the Wilkie Ferguson Jr. Bar association and chair of Miami-Dade County’s Independent Civilian Panel, which reviews complaints against Miami-Dade police, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

