This Week in South Florida: Dr. Steve Gallon

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Four Miami-Dade School Board members voted to keep a sex health education text in middle and high school classes were outvoted by five of their fellow board members.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Four Miami-Dade School Board members voted to keep a sex health education text in middle and high school classes were outvoted by five of their fellow board members.

That book was recommended by a school district hearing officer.

It included an opt-out for any parents who might choose to do that.

The board’s vice chair was one of those who voted to keep the book.

Dr. Steve Gallon joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

