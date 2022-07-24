This Week in South Florida: Dr. Steve Gallon

Four Miami-Dade School Board members voted to keep a sex health education text in middle and high school classes were outvoted by five of their fellow board members.

That book was recommended by a school district hearing officer.

It included an opt-out for any parents who might choose to do that.

The board’s vice chair was one of those who voted to keep the book.

