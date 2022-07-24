86º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Marta Perez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, This WEek in South Florida, Politics, Education
In a five to four vote last week, Miami-Dade School Board members pulled a textbook about sex health education based on a petition by a relatively small number of objections and against the will of the majority of parents and the district’s own objective advisor.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In a five to four vote last week, Miami-Dade School Board members pulled a textbook about sex health education based on a petition by a relatively small number of objections and against the will of the majority of parents and the district’s own objective advisor.

The board approved using those books after a public hearing in April, but since then it appears politics has come into play.

There’s an election on August 23 and three school board incumbents are on the ballot and have challengers, conservative candidates who oppose the books.

Veteran board member Marta Perez was one of those who voted to remove the sex health text book, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email