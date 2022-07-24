This Week in South Florida: Marta Perez

In a five to four vote last week, Miami-Dade School Board members pulled a textbook about sex health education based on a petition by a relatively small number of objections and against the will of the majority of parents and the district’s own objective advisor.

The board approved using those books after a public hearing in April, but since then it appears politics has come into play.

There’s an election on August 23 and three school board incumbents are on the ballot and have challengers, conservative candidates who oppose the books.

Veteran board member Marta Perez was one of those who voted to remove the sex health text book, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.