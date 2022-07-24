This Week in South Florida: Sean Foreman

The big he said she said among the democrats who want to be Florida’s next Governor came last week in debate form.

Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried have had a series of appearances and forums to convince democrat primary voters that they are the one who can beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

But they’ve had only one TV debate and it happened last week on NBC and Telemundo, and it was contentious.

But did it change any minds? Did it move the needle one way or another?

Professor Sean Foreman is a political scientist and professor of American government at Barry University, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.