86º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Sean Foreman

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
The big he said she said among the democrats who want to be Florida’s next Governor came last week in debate form.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The big he said she said among the democrats who want to be Florida’s next Governor came last week in debate form.

Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried have had a series of appearances and forums to convince democrat primary voters that they are the one who can beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

But they’ve had only one TV debate and it happened last week on NBC and Telemundo, and it was contentious.

But did it change any minds? Did it move the needle one way or another?

Professor Sean Foreman is a political scientist and professor of American government at Barry University, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter