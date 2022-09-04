88º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
We’re about two months from Election Day and the campaigns are already in high gear.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We’re about two months from Election Day and the campaigns are already in high gear.

Suddenly, it seems Democrats are given slightly better chances in the midterm elections.

One Democrat on the ballot is Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston.

Since 2005, she has represented most of western Broward County, now the 23rd Congressional District.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter