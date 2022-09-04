This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

We’re about two months from Election Day and the campaigns are already in high gear.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – We’re about two months from Election Day and the campaigns are already in high gear.

Suddenly, it seems Democrats are given slightly better chances in the midterm elections.

One Democrat on the ballot is Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Weston.

Since 2005, she has represented most of western Broward County, now the 23rd Congressional District.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.