This Week in South Florida: Larry Davis

Simultaneous raids took place across Florida on 18 former felons who served their time, were released and registered to vote.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Simultaneous raids took place across Florida on 18 former felons who served their time, were released and registered to vote.

Now they have been criminally charged again for casting ineligible votes.

Those cases, heralded as the first moves by the state’s new Department of Election Crimes and Security, are now under increasing scrutiny, as is the way Florida vets its voters.

Larry Davis is an attorney who is currently representing one of those arrested in the sweeps last month, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.