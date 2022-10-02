This Week in South Florida: Barry Gilway

It’s still too soon to know how high insurance claims from Hurricane Ian will climb, but there is little doubt for those who know that Florida’s already stressed and expensive property insurance process will become a crisis for those buckling under the costs, or who won’t be able to afford it at all.

At the state-created Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Florida’s so-called insurer of last resort, they have been sounding the alarm for years.

Barry Gilway is the long time President and CEO, and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.