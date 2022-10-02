This Week in South Florida: Spencer Roach

Fort Myers and the barrier island to the east Cayo Costa is where Hurricane Ian crashed ashore.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Fort Myers and the barrier island to the east Cayo Costa is where Hurricane Ian crashed ashore.

That’s in Lee County.

Communities now lie in ruins, and so far, where most of those who did not survive are being recovered.

Among those who lost pretty much everything is the state lawmaker who represents Lee County, Spencer Roach, who lives in North Fort Myers.

He did evacuate and has since returned for the emergency work.

