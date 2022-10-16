This Week in South Florida: Robert Asencio

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s newly-formed 28th Congressional District covers parts of South Miami-Dade to Key West.

The incumbent congressman in the district is Carlos Gimenez. He was first elected two years ago.

Running against him in this election is Robert Asencio of southwest Miami-Dade. He’s a former Miami-Dade School Police Captain and he served one term in the Florida legislature.

And, needless to say, he’s a democrat.

Asencio joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.