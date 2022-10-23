This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo

The race for Florida’s 27th Congressional District is one of the most watched in the nation. It’s a Miami-Dade County seat that flipped from blue to red in the 2020 election.

The incumbent is Republican Maria Salazar and she is being challenged by Democrat State Sen. Annette Taddeo. The latest poll numbers indicate it’s a statistical tie.

It is a race that has already had its share of twists and turns, and what better way for voters to decide than to hear the candidates’ debate.

That is what was planned, months ahead of time, for Sunday on This Week in South Florida, but in recent days over the past week, it became less clear whether Congresswoman Salazar would show up. Despite earlier promises, she did not attend the planned debate.

Taddeo did join TWISF on Sunday. There was be no debate, but plenty of questions for the Democrat running to be one of South Florida’s newest members of congress.

