This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An empty Miami-Dade County Commission seat has led to a runoff on the ballot this November.

The race for District 6, a seat up for grabs because of term limits, and the retiring veteran of that seat, commissioner Rebeca Sosa.

In the run-off to represent District 6, the cities surrounding Miami International Airport, parts of Hialeah and Coral Gables are current Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors, and public relations executive Kevin Cabrera.

Both candidates were invited to speak on TWISF, but Cabrera could not join the show on Sunday but there is hope he will be available soon.

Fors did join TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.