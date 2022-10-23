77º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An empty Miami-Dade County Commission seat has led to a runoff on the ballot this November.

The race for District 6, a seat up for grabs because of term limits, and the retiring veteran of that seat, commissioner Rebeca Sosa.

In the run-off to represent District 6, the cities surrounding Miami International Airport, parts of Hialeah and Coral Gables are current Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors, and public relations executive Kevin Cabrera.

Both candidates were invited to speak on TWISF, but Cabrera could not join the show on Sunday but there is hope he will be available soon.

Fors did join TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

