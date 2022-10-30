This Week in South Florida: Donna Korn and Allen Zeman

School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship.

But not these days however, and certainly not in Broward County.

One of the four school board members suspended by the governor in the wake of a that scathing grand jury report is now running for reelection.

Donna Korn served three terms on the board and is asking voters to give her back the seat.

Allen Zeman is running against her. He is CEO of an executive coaching firm, he held civilian positions in the U.S. Navy and is a doctor of economics.

