This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Donna Korn and Allen Zeman

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship.

But not these days however, and certainly not in Broward County.

One of the four school board members suspended by the governor in the wake of a that scathing grand jury report is now running for reelection.

Donna Korn served three terms on the board and is asking voters to give her back the seat.

Allen Zeman is running against her. He is CEO of an executive coaching firm, he held civilian positions in the U.S. Navy and is a doctor of economics.

Both candidates joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email