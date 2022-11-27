83º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Miami-Dade County, Broward County
Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn’t have one.

Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week’s groceries.

With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida food banks say they are struggling to meet needs.

Paco Velez is President and CEO of Feeding South Florida.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss and detail the numbers and the need. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

