This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Most of us are still digesting our Thanksgiving Day feast, but there many in South Florida who didn’t have one.

Too many people are currently struggling to buy the week’s groceries.

With the cost of food and most everything else up, South Florida food banks say they are struggling to meet needs.

Paco Velez is President and CEO of Feeding South Florida.

Paco Velez is President and CEO of Feeding South Florida.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss and detail the numbers and the need.