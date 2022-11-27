This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

The on-going crisis in Haiti just keeps getting worse.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The on-going crisis in Haiti just keeps getting worse.

Violent gangs control much of the capitol and the country, and the economy is reeling.

South Florida has a direct and personal connection to the desperation of Haitians getting on boats, duped by smugglers bound for Florida, and possibly family.

Yet the majority are quickly deported back to that country in crisis.

Last week, South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick stepped up with a call to action and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.