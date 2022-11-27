83º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Haiti
The on-going crisis in Haiti just keeps getting worse.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The on-going crisis in Haiti just keeps getting worse.

Violent gangs control much of the capitol and the country, and the economy is reeling.

South Florida has a direct and personal connection to the desperation of Haitians getting on boats, duped by smugglers bound for Florida, and possibly family.

Yet the majority are quickly deported back to that country in crisis.

Last week, South Florida Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick stepped up with a call to action and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email