This Week in South Florida: Willy Allen

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the first week of the new immigration plan, according to the Biden Administration, hundreds of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have applied, been vetted, and approved to fly into the U.S.

At the same time, an unprecedented number of Cuban arrivals have been automatically turned around, though for decades, they have had unique rights as refugees from political persecution.

Willy Allen is a veteran South Florida immigration attorney dealing with all this first hand.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.