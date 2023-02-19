79º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Reporter Debrief with Christina Vazquez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For the last five years, no day has gone by without the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community in our minds, whether or not in the headlines, and there have been plenty of those.

The most recent, potential changes to Florida’s death penalty laws directly tied to the jury recommendation of the convicted Parkland shooter.

Last week, Local 10 News Reporter Christina Vazquez covered the story extensively, and she joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss.

The latest TWISF Reporter Debrief can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

