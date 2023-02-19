79º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Student Roundtable with Asha Cope-Edwards and Ashley Acero Rodriguez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida has remained focused on making sure South Florida’s diverse perspectives have a voice.

That includes the youngest among us who want to see their takes reflected in the news and issues of the week.

High school seniors Asha Cope-Edwards and Ashley Acero Rodriguez joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg to join that conversation.

They are both high school seniors who have engaged in planning a protest on Monday.

The TWISF Student Roundtable can be seen at the top of this page.

