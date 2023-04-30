PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: April 30, 2023
Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Dean Trantalis join the TWISF pod
