This Week in South Florida: Andrew Spar

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on a bill signing blitz last week, putting his signature on five education-related bills at once.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on a bill signing blitz last week.

He signed five education-related bills at once. It was the result of a strategic effort to make or remake state education more conservative.

One of those new laws puts mandates and restrictions on teachers unions.

And the very next day, several groups filed lawsuits.

One of those groups is the Florida Education Association, led by President Andrew Spar.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.