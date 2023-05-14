81º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Daniel Foganholi

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Broward County, Politics, Education

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Those who lead Broward County Public Schools are dealing with an onslaught of issues.

They range from trying to choose a transformational new superintendent, to safety concerns, such as bomb threats and a series of weapon-like items brought to schools.

Broward School Board member Daniel Foganholi was among those with Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida last week as he signed a series of bills into law that make wholesale changes to state education.

Foganholi joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

