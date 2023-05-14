This Week in South Florida: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida members of the Congress have always been among the most involved in crafting immigration reform, though for decades, compromise has been elusive.

Last week, South Florida Republican Congressman Mario Diaz Balart sponsored the latest reform bill, and it passed the House by six votes.

Florida’s members of Congress split right along party lines, though Congressman Jared Moskowitz did not vote.

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick voted against the bill and also spoke against the state law signed last week with stricter rules for migrants in Florida.

